NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 846 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NVR Stock Down 2.5 %
NVR traded down $131.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,149.44. 51,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,821.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,440.23. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
