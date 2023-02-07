NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 846 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Down 2.5 %

NVR traded down $131.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,149.44. 51,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,821.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,440.23. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

