NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $3,545,815.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $131.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,821.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,440.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

