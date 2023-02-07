NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $3,545,815.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $131.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,821.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,440.23.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of NVR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.