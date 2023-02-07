OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.