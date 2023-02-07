Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,258,000 after acquiring an additional 636,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

