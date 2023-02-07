Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) Stock Price Up 1%

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 80,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
Owens Realty Mortgage Trading Up 1.0 %
About Owens Realty Mortgage
Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.
