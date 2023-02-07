PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,505. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,981 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

