Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.45

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.42.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
