ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 2.2%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 72,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 143,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

