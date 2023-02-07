Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.79 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $295.11 million and $53.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00012369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.32 or 0.07111549 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00029269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00062280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 369.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,525,444 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.