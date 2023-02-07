QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.80 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $113.80 million and approximately $127,686.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00224456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00146996 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,598.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

