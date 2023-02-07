ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $8,857.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00424377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004462 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.