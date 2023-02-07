Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Down 1.6%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Resonac Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Resonac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resonac Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.