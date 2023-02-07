Rosenblatt Securities Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.