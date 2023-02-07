SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $29.29 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,993,687,128,140 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

