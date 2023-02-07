Safestay (LON:SSTY) Trading Up 3.2%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.97 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19). Approximately 30,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Safestay Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.29. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

