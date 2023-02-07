Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SANM stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,609 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

