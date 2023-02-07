Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $34.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDR. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

