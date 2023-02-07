Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Hits $0.0397

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $6,688.79 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 58.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

