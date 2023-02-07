SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $368.06 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $672.41 million and $368.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 227.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00224456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009317 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42569065 USD and is up 27.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $389,782,951.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.