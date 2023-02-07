Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Program

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

SWKS traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

