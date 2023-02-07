Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

