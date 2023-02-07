Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,157. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

