Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF opened at $8.15 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

