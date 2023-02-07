Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.