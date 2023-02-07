Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $106.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.