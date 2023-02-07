StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.