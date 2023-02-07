StockNews.com Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.88.

AMGN opened at $243.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.90 and a 200 day moving average of $257.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

