StockNews.com Downgrades CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Sell

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

