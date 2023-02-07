StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Investar Stock Performance
Investar stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.
Investar Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.