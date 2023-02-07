StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Investar Stock Performance

Investar stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Investar Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.