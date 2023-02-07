StockNews.com Downgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Rayonier has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 148.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

