StockNews.com Downgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.
REV Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.74. 142,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,972. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.
