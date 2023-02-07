StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Hold

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 38,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,097. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
