StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Hold

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 38,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,097. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

