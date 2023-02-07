StockNews.com Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.55.
NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.02 and its 200-day moving average is $336.06.
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
