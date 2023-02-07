StockNews.com Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.55.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.02 and its 200-day moving average is $336.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

