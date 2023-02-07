StockNews.com Upgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RLGT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.97 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

