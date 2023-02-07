StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOK. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
