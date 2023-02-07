StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOK. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.