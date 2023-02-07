StockNews.com Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to “Buy”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LSXMK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,251. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.