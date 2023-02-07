Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Strattec Security Stock Down 3.2 %

STRT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

