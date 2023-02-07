S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 42.3%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 42.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45). Approximately 13,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.78).

S&U Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.98. The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

