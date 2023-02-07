Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.48). Approximately 381,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 517,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.45).

Superdry Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84. The firm has a market cap of £101.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.62.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

