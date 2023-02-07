Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

