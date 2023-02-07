TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$51.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.03.

TRP stock opened at C$56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.32.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

