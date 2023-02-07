Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

