The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,279 shares of company stock worth $3,583,493 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

