Threshold Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Threshold has a total market cap of $443.02 million and $49.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00224456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,490,581,461.591564 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04283985 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $45,368,533.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

