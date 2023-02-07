TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Lowered to C$150.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMXXF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

