Toncoin (TON) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and approximately $30.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00010031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00223624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002820 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29116343 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $28,010,196.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

