Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

