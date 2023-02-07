Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 501,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,160. The stock has a market cap of $332.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

