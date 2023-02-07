TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
