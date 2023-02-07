UBS Group Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $69.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 389,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

